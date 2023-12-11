Obituary: Cowan, Roger Edward

Roger Edward Cowan, 77, of Cairo, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 9, 2023 from his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Marvin Edward and Anna Marie Peyton Cowan.

Roger was a graduate of Pennsboro High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy and was a lifetime member of the VFW. Roger was a member of the Oil Ridge Community Church and was employed with NCR as a field engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, especially his buddies at Andy’s.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Cathy Lynn Foggin Cowan; three daughters, Renee Walker (Glenn) of Frostburg, MD, Ramona Tamura of Hawaii and Keturah Thornton of Vienna; son, Thomas Fury (Amy) of Marietta; two siblings, Larry Cowan (Becky) of Cairo and Nancy Williamson (Jessie) of Georgia; special brother, Ed Maust (Carol) of Springs, PA; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A private memorial service to celebrate Roger will be conducted by his family at a later date.

