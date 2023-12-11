Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne

Patrick Wayne Jeffers, 51 of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly December 7, 2023, at his residence.  He was born February 20, 1972, in Morgantown, WV.

Patrick was an accomplished artist, a loving son and a devoted father. His heart was big and full of love for his kids, of whom he was very proud. His kindness was evident in the strong bond he had with his mother, and he will be missed tremendously.

Surviving is his mother, Nicki Kamrath Jeffers, son Bryan Jeffers and daughter Katie Jeffers, all of Parkersburg, sisters:  Jennifer Cantor (Tom) of Key West, FL, Carrie Fleshman (Luke) of Charleston, WV and Joy Pagel (Briane) of Middleton, WI along with several nieces and nephews, his dogs Jack and Mia and cats Callie and Rocky.

Additional survivors include his father, Wayne N. Jeffers of Hillsboro, WV, brother Kevin Jeffers (Rachel) of Columbus, OH and sister Jessica Jeffers (Andrew) of Silver Spring, MD.

Memorial services will be Wednesday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.  A time of gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

