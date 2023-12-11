Obituary: Mason, Patricia (Pat) Gearhart

Patricia (Pat) Gearhart Mason (95) of Parkersburg died on December 8, 2023, under the care of Bridge Hospice Care at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was born in Belpre, Ohio, the only child and daughter of Walter F. and Ercil P. Barnes Gearhart.

Pat graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1947. She was married to Robert K. “Lefty” Mason for 73 Years. She was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone on Market Street in Parkersburg for a number of years and later served as an administrative Secretary for Parkersburg Steel. She was also a member of Saint Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church. Pat enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, working her crossword puzzles, and tending to her dogs.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, mother and her dad who was killed in action during WWII during Exercise Tiger training, the precursor for the Normandy invasion.

She is survived by her sons Richard Frederick (Mary Becker) of Cranberry Twp., Pa., Robert David (Carla Vensel) Bowling Green, Ohio, and P. Joseph (Cindy Lawhorn) of Heaters, W.Va., five grandchildren, Heather, Ben, Stephanie, Jessica and Richard II, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A memorial gathering will be held Tuesday 6-8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday 10 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery, Belpre, OH.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Bridge Hospice Care, c/o Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.