Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott

Lucas Scott McVicar, 22, of Marietta, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Lucas was born in Marietta on May 6, 2001, a son of Scott and Ellen (Bonnette) McVicar. He was a 2019 graduate of Marietta High School. During high school, Lucas worked for Giant Eagle, and after graduation worked for Promanco before going to work for Ascent Resources as an I & E Tech. Lucas enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing Flight Simulator, jet skiing, camp fires with his friends, going to concerts, driving his tractor and making deer jerky. He enjoyed repairing and reselling guns, working with his hands and fixing things and making people laugh. He loved his dogs: Casey, Bailey and Winston and spending time with his family and his girlfriend, Courtney and her family. Lucas took pride in caring for his truck, home, and his country.

Lucas is survived by his parents, his brother Nathan, grandparents: Lowell and Charlene Bonnette and Sandra McVicar (Rick Canterbury); his girlfriend Courtney Miller, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William “Bill” McVicar.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec. 15) at 10:30 at the Gilman United Methodist Church. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Cleveland Clinic – Brain Studies or Neurology. (https://give.ccf.org/)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.