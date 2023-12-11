Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott

Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lucas Scott McVicar, 22, of Marietta, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Lucas was born in Marietta on May 6, 2001, a son of Scott and Ellen (Bonnette) McVicar.  He was a 2019 graduate of Marietta High School.  During high school, Lucas worked for Giant Eagle, and after graduation worked for Promanco before going to work for Ascent Resources as an I & E Tech.  Lucas enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing Flight Simulator, jet skiing, camp fires with his friends, going to concerts, driving his tractor and making deer jerky.  He enjoyed repairing and reselling guns, working with his hands and fixing things and making people laugh.  He loved his dogs:  Casey, Bailey and Winston and spending time with his family and his girlfriend, Courtney and her family.  Lucas took pride in caring for his truck, home, and his country.

Lucas is survived by his parents, his brother Nathan, grandparents: Lowell and Charlene Bonnette and Sandra McVicar (Rick Canterbury); his girlfriend Courtney Miller, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.  He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William “Bill” McVicar.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec. 15) at 10:30 at the Gilman United Methodist Church.  Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Cleveland Clinic – Brain Studies or Neurology. (https://give.ccf.org/)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Wayne Jeffers Obit
Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne
Linda Ann Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Linda Ann
Ohio Senate passes bill changing laws for legal marijuana
Ohio Senate passes bill to change law for legal marijuana
Marguerite Dolores Chipps Obit
Obituary: Chipps, Marguerite Dolores
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosts Christmas open house
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club hosts Christmas open house

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rader, Sharron Ruth
Gail Bradly Cogar Obit
Obituary: Cogar, Gail Bradly
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Blake, Marian Burd Randolph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wagner, Jeffery Brian