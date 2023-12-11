Obituary: Mossack, Donald Eugene

Donald Eugene Mossack went to heaven to join his parents, son Brad A. Mossack, and grandson Joshua Beaver on 12/09/2023. Don was born in East Palestine, Ohio on January 2, 1937, to the late Durrell & Zora (Wilson) Mossack. At the Lowell Christian Church on 4/25/58 Don was married to and is survived by Treva Loft Mossack. Don was blessed with two children. He is survived by daughter Cathy Mossack Beaver who brought her husband Jeff to Don as his ‘favorite son in law. His son Brad preceded Don on 6/10/98. Also surviving Don is his grandson Chad (Jenn) Beaver, his granddaughters Jansen Mossack & Jessica Mossack (Matthew) Fitzgerald, and also his great grandson Isaac Beaver & his mother Maureen.

Don graduated from Marietta High School with the class of 1955. Keeping current with his classmates throughout the years was very important to him. Don’s early employment in 1955 was with Broughton’s Dairy. After working with them a few years he left there and went to work for American Cyanamid at the Willow Island plant. He worked at American Cyanamid from 1957 to retirement in 1999. After retirement he had many years to enjoy the things that he loved to do. Always being an avid hunter being in the woods was one of his favorites. The hunting of turkey & deer was his favorite, he loved being in the natural environment. Another favorite pastime in the woods was hunting and digging the ginseng root.

For many years Don enjoyed coaching baseball with the Marietta bantam league & also coaching football for the Reno Warriors. When he reached old timers’ status, he played many years of softball at the Hadley Softball field. When the grandchildren were younger, they were taken on many road trips; letting Josh, Chad, Jansen & Jessie pick their destinations as to where they would go. When not watching a hunting or fishing show on television, Don also enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nascar races. For many years in the winter months, Don was found in the Panama City Beach area where he went deep sea fishing on charter boats. Traveling was most enjoyable to Don with New Orleans, Alaska, Hawaii being the most favorable.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Dec 13) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1:00 until 8:00 pm. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.