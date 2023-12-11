Obituary: Padgitt, Wanda Kay

Wanda Kay Padgitt, 87, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday December 8, 2023. She was born on November 2, 1936, in Marietta, Ohio to Howard Henson Metcalf and Margaret Mae (Babb) Metcalf.

Wanda graduated from Marietta High School in 1954. She married Frank Charles Padgitt Jr. on September 24, 1954. Among her many talents, she worked as a cake decorator at Warren’s IGA and a home healthcare provider. In her later working years she founded “Wanda’s Cake & Candy Supplies.” Wanda was a member of the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family, admiring the wildlife that frequented her yard, visiting Amish Country, sewing quilts, and teaching her grandchildren the art of candy making.

Wanda will be deeply missed by her husband, Frank Charles Padgitt Jr.; children, Steve Padgitt (Cinda) and Richard Padgitt; grandchildren, Katrina Synave (Rich), Nicholas Padgitt, Benjamin Padgitt, Erin Miller (Jason), Amanda Clark (Jonas) and Taylor Padgitt; great grandchildren, Mikenna, Aisley, and Adelynn Clark; and sister, Judy Ray.

Wanda was preceded in death by her daughter Cristina Padgitt; mother, Margaret (Babb) Metcalf; father, Howard Metcalf; brother, Willard Best; sister, Helen Schafer; brothers-in-law, Clyde Padgitt, David Ray, and Don Schafer; sisters-in-law; Marilyn (Moore) Padgitt and Anna (Brannan) Best.

Friends may call Wednesday December 13, 2023, from Noon to 2:00pm at Roberts Funeral Home- East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, Ohio. Funeral services will follow directly after, at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department: 95 Coffman Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.