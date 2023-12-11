Obituary: Rader, Sharron Ruth

Sharron Ruth Rader, 83, passed away on Dec. 10, 2023, at her home in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of Arlie & Caroline Coulter.  She enjoyed her family, reading, and her dog, Maggie.

Sharron was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline G. Coulter & Arlie L. Coulter. She is survived by her two children, William “Chip” Rader (Shirley) of Parkersburg, WV and Jennifer Bishop (Michael) of Panama City, FL; six grandchildren: Jessica Gorby, Ashley Herrington, Kacie Scottodiluzio, Jodi Maze, Jazmyn Moroso & Merritt Cain; seven great-grandchildren: Benjamin Gorby, Riley Maze, Grace Gorby, Kennedy Herrington, Camilla Morose, Enzo Scottodiluzio, & Olivia Moroso and one sister, Ieleen Montgomery.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rader family.

