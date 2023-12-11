Obituary: Roberts, Glen Darrell “Brown”

Glen Darrell “Brown” Roberts Obit
Glen Darrell “Brown” Roberts Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glen Darrell “Brown” Roberts, 92, of Big Springs, WV, passed away December 10, 2023, at Genesis Health Care-Glenville Center.

He was born May 15, 1931, in Calhoun County, WV, on May 15, 1931, to the late Jesse and Violet Grimm Roberts.

He was Ireta Beck Kight Roberts for 67 years.

He was a resident of Nobe, WV, a member of United Brethren of Trace Fork, WV, and attended Black Horse Baptist in Ravenna, Ohio.  He lived and worked in Kent, Ohio, for many years.

Surviving are his two sisters Theda (Gerald) of Ohio and Nancy (Bob) of Nobe, WV, one brother John (Roberta) of Ohio, and his best friends Earl and Sheila Adwell of Nobe.  He had several nieces, nephews, and cousins.  He was loved by all.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Iretta, four brothers Loren, Lorous, Charles (Chink), and Eursel (Sam), and one sister Marjorie.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Ronald Roberts officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Kight Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,8Hp_SarHf4SJyV2Ks19rpqX3ti8AwWflhgLGUqKmXNoqn6G8oM4yNBsz150ubmheSpFSCCyyPzDojhFtxvqO97ISDYQZJUEhAWzlVq8Zbqh5d4RJc_NOo-qGfQ,,&typo=1

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Senate passes bill changing laws for legal marijuana
Ohio Senate passes bill to change law for legal marijuana
Patrick Wayne Jeffers Obit
Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne
Linda Ann Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Linda Ann
Blennerhassett Christmas
Christmas then vs. now in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Christmas parade
St. Marys Christmas parade

Latest News

Marguerite Dolores Chipps Obit
Obituary: Chipps, Marguerite Dolores
Patrick Wayne Jeffers Obit
Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne
Linda Ann Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Linda Ann
Wanda Kay Padgitt Obit
Obituary: Padgitt, Wanda Kay