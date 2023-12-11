Obituary: Roberts, Glen Darrell “Brown”

Glen Darrell “Brown” Roberts, 92, of Big Springs, WV, passed away December 10, 2023, at Genesis Health Care-Glenville Center.

He was born May 15, 1931, in Calhoun County, WV, on May 15, 1931, to the late Jesse and Violet Grimm Roberts.

He was Ireta Beck Kight Roberts for 67 years.

He was a resident of Nobe, WV, a member of United Brethren of Trace Fork, WV, and attended Black Horse Baptist in Ravenna, Ohio. He lived and worked in Kent, Ohio, for many years.

Surviving are his two sisters Theda (Gerald) of Ohio and Nancy (Bob) of Nobe, WV, one brother John (Roberta) of Ohio, and his best friends Earl and Sheila Adwell of Nobe. He had several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was loved by all.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Iretta, four brothers Loren, Lorous, Charles (Chink), and Eursel (Sam), and one sister Marjorie.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Ronald Roberts officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Kight Cemetery.

