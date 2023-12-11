Obituary: Seevers, Linda Ann

Linda Ann Seevers, 71, of Marietta passed away at 11:05 am, Saturday, December 9, 2023, at The Arbors at Marietta.

She was born April 12, 1952 in Marietta a daughter of Paul and Olive Holshu Moore.  Linda was employed as a Secretary for Marietta City Schools.  She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Singles and Doubles Class and a member of the Board of Deacons.  She enjoyed flowers, gardening and taking care of animals.

On June 21, 1975, she married Rick Seevers who survives with her sister Connie Prescher, 2 nieces Kara (Craig) Koons and Kelly Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Roger Moore and his wife Ginnie, nephew Chad Moore and brother-in-law Rex Prescher.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 14) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Mound Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the funeral home toward funeral expenses will be appreciated or to the Mid-Ohio Valley Humane Society.

