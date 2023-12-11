Obituary: Wagner, Jeffery Brian

Jeffery Brian Wagner, 49, of Albany, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, OH.

He was born May 21, 1974, in Tacoma, WA, a son of Michelle Sands of Williamstown, WV, and Fred Wagner of Colleyville, TX.

Jeff was a 1992 graduate of Williamstown High School. He worked in construction until the time of retirement due to health reasons. Jeff was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineer fan.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his grandmother, Dorothy Wagner of Scottsdale, PA; brother, Michael Wagner of Medina, OH; his beloved dog, Patch; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Julius and Dortha Feola; his paternal grandfather, Fred Wagner; and his step-father, Howard Sands.

There will be no public services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Wagner family.

