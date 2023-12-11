Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities say a threat made to dozens of school districts across Ohio is not credible.

According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Frontier Local Schools is one of the districts that was targeted Sunday.

Frontier Super Beth Brown reported principals had been sent an email claiming bombs were planted in the school in the district.

According to the release, the email came from a Russian Terrorist Organization.

A Sheriff’s Deputy and K9 unit searched all the schools. No evidence of explosives was found.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the threat to the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The FBI was aware of bomb threats made to multiple schools around Ohio.

Washington County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mark Warden says threats were made to 52 districts across the state.

