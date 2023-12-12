$111 million granted for schools in 19 counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia School Building Authority approved over $111 million for new school upgrades in 19 counties.

Governor Jim Justice, Chairman of the SBA granted Wood County Schools nearly $28 million dollars for the construction of 3 new schools which include Lubeck Elementary, Vienna Elementary, and North Parkersburg Elementary.

The Board of Education is entering the designing phase and purchasing the land for these schools.

Construction will not begin until after the first of the year.

Wood County Schools ranked second in the NEEDs funding and they received the largest amount of money according to Superintendent, Christie Willis.

The money granted will be a recurring payment over the next 3 years from the award total of $27,928,940.

