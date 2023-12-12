12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say

A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police. (Source: KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend overnight in St. Louis, according to police.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were arguing at about 1 a.m. Tuesday when the woman’s son got a shotgun and shot the boyfriend in the head.

The man was semi-conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"
Patrick Wayne Jeffers Obit
Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott

Latest News

Toy maker Hasbro said Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of...
Hasbro cuts 20% of its workforce, struggles with slowdown in sales
A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays
Discovery World on Market had a strong 2023, according to its executive director.
Discovery World on Market gives year-end update to Wood County Commission
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
A dog salon pampered a group of rescues to help them find a forever home in time for the...
Rescue dogs pampered with free makeovers for the holidays