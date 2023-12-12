Belpre City Council adopts public camping ban into legislation

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council unanimously voted to adopt a public camping ban.

The ordinance bans camping on public grounds. Exceptions will be made for people who get official permission from the safety service director. Permission is only granted for people camping for historical, cultural, or educational purposes.

Violators will be fined up to $150 on a first offense. For further offenses, the fine will get more expensive and could be accompanied by jail time.

You can read the legislation in its entirety at the end of this article.

Also at city council, Belpre Police Chief Michael Stump went over 2023 crime and enforcement statistics. He said there’s been a notable uptick in sex crime investigations. While there hasn’t been a sharp rise compared to previous years, the numbers are growing.

Belpre City Council also adopted an ordinance that would establish a natural gas aggregation program with Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council.

Belpre public camping ban ordinance (Laura Bowen)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.