City of Williamstown continues their annual ‘Night of Giving’ for the fourth year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday at 6 p.m. the City of Williamstown will hold their 4th annual ‘Jim Parker Night of Giving’. For the event Santa Claus rides through the city collecting non-perishable foods for the Williamstown Food Pantry.

“Everything goes to the Williamstown Food Pantry. It might go to other food pantries after the initial collection but it all starts there,” said Williamstown Mayor, Paul Jordan.

From year one to year four Mayor Jordan has seen the ‘Night of Giving’ grow more than he would have ever imagined when it started.

“The first year we halfway filled a regular elementary classroom, the second year we filled the floor of the elementary classroom, last year we had to move and go to the gym area of the old elementary school and we filled the cafeteria with food so each year it has grown,” said Mayor Jordan.

If you want to donate to the food pantry Mayor Jordan asks that you leave your items at the end of your driveway to make it as easy and consistent as possible. If you can’t leave it there you can put it on your porch as well.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. if you miss the event you can call the Williamstown City Building.

