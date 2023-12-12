Discovery World on Market gives year-end update to Wood County Commission

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market had a strong 2023, according to its executive director.

Discovery World Executive Directory Wendy Shriver met with the Wood County Commission this morning to share some end of year stats about the children’s museum. Shriver was joined by Tres Ross of the Ross Foundation, one of Discovery World’s primary benefactors.

Shriver said the museum has seen 42 thousand visitors across 28 states since it opened this April, exceeding initial expectations of around 20 to 30 thousand visitors in the first 12 months of operation.

Shriver said Discovery World has big plans for 2024, including refurbishing the fourth floor theater in the museum and adding a new addition.

“Once we complete the renovations to our theater this coming year, our phase three of development is an outdoor development that will complement the children’s museum,” Shriver said. “And it will be built next door to the children’s museum.”

Shriver said the new outdoor development is still in early design stages.

