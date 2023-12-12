Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption

Our Lady of Guadalupe refers to the specific apparition of the Virgin Mary that Juan Diego experienced in Mexico City, Mexico in the 16th century.
Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - December 12 is the anniversary of the consecration of the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption and is one of the special days for pilgrimages at the Basilica.

The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated on December 12 with a Bi-lingual Mass and Fiesta.

The basilicas celebration includes Aztec Dancers, a Mariachi Band, and authentic Mexican Food.

Sister Francisca Aguillon of Carrolton, Ohio shared the importance of bringing cultures together for this event.

“We are not only from Mexico, but we are also from El Salvador, Honduras, Spain, Guatemala and different places. And we come here and celebrate with the little ones and the old to give what we have. To bring our culture and to bring our love to our lady.”

Sister Francisca said she has been participating in Marietta’s celebration since 2005.

