Health Check: What is Stroke and how can you prevent yourself from having one

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stroke is a medical condition in which poor blood flow to the brain causes cell death.

If you or someone you’re with may be having a stroke, pay attention to the time the symptoms began. Some treatments are most effective when given soon after a stroke begins.

Symptoms of stroke include:

Trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying. A person having a stroke may be confused, slur words or may not be able to understand speech.

Numbness, weakness or paralysis in the face, arm or leg. This often affects just one side of the body. The person can try to raise both arms over the head. If one arm begins to fall, it may be a sign of a stroke. Also, one side of the mouth may droop when trying to smile.

Problems seeing in one or both eyes. The person may suddenly have blurred or blackened vision in one or both eyes. Or the person may see double.

Headache. A sudden, severe headache may be a symptom of a stroke. Vomiting, dizziness and a change in consciousness may occur with the headache.

Trouble walking. Someone having a stroke may stumble or lose balance or coordination.

There are two main causes of stroke. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blocked artery in the brain. A hemorrhagic stroke is caused by leaking or bursting of a blood vessel in the brain. Some people may have only a temporary disruption of blood flow to the brain, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA). A TIA doesn’t cause lasting symptoms.

