Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local glassblower’s work is being featured on this year’s national Christmas tree.

According to his glassblowing show demonstration partner, because this year’s national Christmas tree is from West Virginia, the National Forest Association collected ornaments from vendors across the state. One of them is Dave Fetty.

He’s been glassblowing since he was 19 and he’s 87 years old now. Fetty sells to stores all over the U.S. and makes eight to 20 pieces a week. Plus he does glassblowing shows at different events.

