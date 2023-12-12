Marrietta mayor joins Chamber of Commerce for Legislative Luncheon

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative luncheon this afternoon at the Marietta County Club Tuesday afternoon.

Recently reelected Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher spoke to chamber members and other members of the business community about future development plans in Marietta.

Schlicher said he’d like to see more commercial and residential real estate development in the city in the the near future. Schlicher also took questions from the crowd about his accomplishments during his last term and his goals for this one.

Schlicher told WTAP that one continued priority for him will be continued maintenance of public parts of the city of Marietta. “We’re going to continue what we already started the last four years on the projects, the major projects, so those will be ongoing,” Schlicher said. “There’s still going to be a large focus on a lot of maintenance projects, streets, sidewalks, those will be a big focus.”

Schlichers said funding those projects will be a challenge as the city will need grant funds and other sources than just the general revenue fund. Schlicher also said addressing blighted properties and homelessness will be other priorities going forward.

