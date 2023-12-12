Marrietta mayor joins Chamber of Commerce for Legislative Luncheon

The Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative luncheon this afternoon at the Marietta County Club Tuesday afternoon.
Marietta mayor joins Chamber of Commerce for Legislative Luncheon
Marietta mayor joins Chamber of Commerce for Legislative Luncheon(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative luncheon this afternoon at the Marietta County Club Tuesday afternoon.

Recently reelected Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher spoke to chamber members and other members of the business community about future development plans in Marietta.

Schlicher said he’d like to see more commercial and residential real estate development in the city in the the near future. Schlicher also took questions from the crowd about his accomplishments during his last term and his goals for this one.

Schlicher told WTAP that one continued priority for him will be continued maintenance of public parts of the city of Marietta. “We’re going to continue what we already started the last four years on the projects, the major projects, so those will be ongoing,” Schlicher said. “There’s still going to be a large focus on a lot of maintenance projects, streets, sidewalks, those will be a big focus.”

Schlichers said funding those projects will be a challenge as the city will need grant funds and other sources than just the general revenue fund. Schlicher also said addressing blighted properties and homelessness will be other priorities going forward.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"

Latest News

Wood County School science fair
Over 100 students participate in Wood County Schools science fair
Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service...
Students work together for eagle scout project
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim
Kathleen Marker of the YWCA of NE Kansas talks about how donations from Kyle Moreland's...
City of Williamstown continues their annual ‘Night of Giving’ for the fourth year