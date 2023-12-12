Obituary: Acree, Rebecca "Becky" Jean

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Acree, 67, of Belpre, departed peacefully into eternal rest with her two daughters and dear friend by her side on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 6th, 1956 in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She was a 1974 graduate of Belpre High School. She retired from the Bureau of Public Debt in 2011 as a customer service specialist after 34 years of service. She was an honorable member of the Parkersburg Elks Lodge #198 for many years, where she held several positions, including lodge esquire and house committee chairperson.

Becky devoted her life to serving others. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering at Parkersburg Elks Lodge, taking trips to Port Clinton with her sister, going to lunch with the lunch bunch crew, and spending every summer at North Topsail Island Beach in North Carolina with her family and friends.

She will be missed tremendously by her daughters, Tia Wiggers (David) of Marietta, Ohio, and Lisa Acree-Echard (Dustin) of Belpre, Ohio; sister Jacque Crites (Leon) of Belpre, Ohio; Four grandchildren, Hayden Wiggers, Harper Deem, Luca Echard, and Ledger Echard; Nephew, Lee Crites; Niece, Stephanie Holland (Kenny); her beloved cat Simba Sue-Sue and her Parkersburg Elks Lodge #198 family and many friends.

Becky will be greeted in heaven by her parents, Jack and Evelyn Willis.

Per her wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life held at the Parkersburg Elks Lodge #198 (605 Green Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia 26101) on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, starting at 4:00 PM. Food and entertainment provided. All guests are asked to wear white.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkersburg Elks Lodge #198 P.O. Box 555, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., is honored to serve the family.

