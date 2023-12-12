Obituary: Badalamente, Joseph “Pat”

Joseph “Pat” Badalamente, 69, of Marietta, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Pat was born March 13, 1954, in Milford, Michigan, to Joseph and Tina Badalamente.

He was a cook at many area restaurants, most recently Bob Evans in Marietta. Pat was an integral member at the Marietta Celebration Center, if the doors were open, he was there.

Pat will be deeply missed by his longtime partner Karen Oyler and his family and friends whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be held Friday, December 15, at 11 AM at the Marietta Celebration Center Church.

Friends may call from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be private at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

