Obituary: Baker, Roberta J.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roberta J. Baker, 80, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta.

Roberta was born January 21, 1943, in Marietta, Ohio, to Carl and Mertis Baker.

She was a 1960 graduate of Marietta High School.

She married William Baker on November 4, 1961.

Roberta was all about her family. She enjoyed reading, crafts, and crossword puzzles.

Roberta will be deeply missed by her sons Steve (Pam) Baker, Garry (Dodie) Baker, and Scott (Tammy) Baker; grandchildren Mike (Jess) Baker, Brittany (Jeff) Cooke, Tiffany (Carl) Robinson, Kristen (Christian) Fauber, Kris Callihan, Austin Baker and Bryce Baker; great-grandchildren Isacc Johnston, McKinze Johnston, Mckiaha Robinson, Carley Robinson, Josia Conant, Gracelyne McAtee, and Kara Brannan; sisters Margie Heslop and Carol Cisler; sister-in-law Pam Sewell; lifelong friend Sandy Fisher and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, William Baker, and sister, Kay Ferrel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.  Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Badalamente, Joseph “Pat”
Marjorie Lucile Richey Stacy Obit
Obituary: Stacy, Marjorie Lucile Richey
Ethel Lurana Weser Obit
Obituary: Weser, Ethel Lurana
Rebecca Becky Jean Acree Obit
Obituary: Acree, Rebecca "Becky" Jean