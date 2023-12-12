Obituary: Baker, Roberta J.

Roberta J. Baker, 80, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta.

Roberta was born January 21, 1943, in Marietta, Ohio, to Carl and Mertis Baker.

She was a 1960 graduate of Marietta High School.

She married William Baker on November 4, 1961.

Roberta was all about her family. She enjoyed reading, crafts, and crossword puzzles.

Roberta will be deeply missed by her sons Steve (Pam) Baker, Garry (Dodie) Baker, and Scott (Tammy) Baker; grandchildren Mike (Jess) Baker, Brittany (Jeff) Cooke, Tiffany (Carl) Robinson, Kristen (Christian) Fauber, Kris Callihan, Austin Baker and Bryce Baker; great-grandchildren Isacc Johnston, McKinze Johnston, Mckiaha Robinson, Carley Robinson, Josia Conant, Gracelyne McAtee, and Kara Brannan; sisters Margie Heslop and Carol Cisler; sister-in-law Pam Sewell; lifelong friend Sandy Fisher and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, William Baker, and sister, Kay Ferrel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.