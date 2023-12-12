Obituary: Cain, Edna “Dottie”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edna “Dottie” Cain, 89, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Willows Center, Parkersburg, WV.

Daughter of the late Rev. John Dickerson and Alice Reynolds Dickerson Linger, she was born February 22, 1934 in Wirt County, WV.

Dottie was a creative and devoted woman, enjoying crocheting, reading, and cooking for her family. She will be greatly missed by many who loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Linger; daughter, Rose Hose; son, William Robert Cain; and her three brothers, Robert, Luke, and Paul Dickerson.

Dottie is survived by two daughters, Sarah Shuman (Jim) and Christina Gulley, both of Vienna; three sons, John Cain (Peggy) of Waverly, Paul Cain of Parkersburg, James Lemley (Angie) of Rockport; four sisters, Margaret Taylor, Sarah Haines (Jim), and Martha Harris, all of Parkersburg and Georgia Jones of Clarksburg; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at the Willows Center and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 15, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, with Edna’s son-in-law, Jim Shuman, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 14, 2023, and one hour prior to service Friday, at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cain family. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort by signing the online guestbook.

