Obituary: Elmore, Dixie Lee (Ellison)

Dixie Lee Elmore, 84, of Washington, WV died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Spencer, WV, Dec. 5, 1938. The daughter of the late Martha Lucille Law and Clyde Pierce Law.

She was a graduate of Spencer High School and was the coordinator of all alumni events for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billy Ray Elmore.

She is survived by her three children, Valerie Lee Laughlin of Columbus, Ohio, and sons Anthony Jay Elmore (US Air Force) of Washington, WV, and James Kelly Elmore (Erica), US Army Retired EOD of Washington, WV. 5 grandchildren, Jessica Fuller, Cody Laughlin, Ian Elmore, Evan Elmore, and Alyla Elmore. Also, four great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Emma Greathouse, Colton Laughlin, and Lexie Elmore.

She is also survived by her brother, Kermit David Ellison (Jeannie).

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. (t2t.org).

A celebration of life will be held at a future date this summer.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.