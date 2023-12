Obituary: Reid, Colleen Ann

Colleen Ann Reid, 85, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Eagle Pointe Healthcare Center.

Colleen was born July 23, 1938, in Parkersburg to Okey O’dell and Jessie Fern {Glover} Stewart.

She graduated from Weir High School in 1956.

She married Richard D. Reid on September 12, 1958.

Colleen was an active member of the Marietta First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed singing in the choir and wintering in Florida.

Colleen will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard D. Reid Sr.; 6 children, Don (Doris) Reid, Britt (Angie) Reid, Ken (Suzette) Reid, Bill (Caroline) Reid, Tina Reid (fiancé Darin Barber), and Wayland (Tina) Reid; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her older sister, Uldine Ruth Powell, and Colleen’s twin sister, Noreen Sue Barnhart.

Friends may call Friday, December 15th, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

