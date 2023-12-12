Obituary: Stacy, Marjorie Lucile Richey

Marjorie Lucile Richey Stacy, 97, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Marietta Memorial Hospital on December 11, 2023. She was born at home on September 19, 1926, in Bristol Township, Ohio, to Hamer Henderson Richey and Lucile Reed Downing Richey.

Marjorie graduated from Malta-McConnelsville High School in 1944. She attended Ohio University, pursuing a degree in education. She started her teaching career in Morgan County then returned to teaching at Lowell Elementary after marriage and raising a family. She taught and was an administrator for Head Start for 25 years before retiring in 1997. Afterward, Marjorie accumulated over 30 years of volunteer service with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Hospice and loved every moment. She has been a devout Christian, growing up in the local Bristol Presbyterian Church and singing in many quartets in church as well as within the community. As an adult, she was a long-time, active member of the Marietta Sixth and Washington Church of Christ, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Throughout the years, Marjorie was active in many organizations and community groups: Lowell Child Guidance League chapter of the Child Conservation League for 60 years, Grange, Washington County Historical Society, Washington County Farm Bureau Council, a founding member of the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Lowell Octoberfest volunteer, and a 70-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also served many years as a 4-H Club advisor and active supporter of Hervida 4-H Camp. If you know Marge, you know she liked to sing and was a member of Sweet Adelines for a number of years, as well as continuing to sing with a local group of ladies, River Harmony, up until her last days.

Marjorie is survived by her four children: Michael Stacy (Barbara), Frank Alan Stacy, Kathy Stacy Gallagher (Tom), and James Mark Stacy (Robin); three grandchildren, Jennifer Stacy, Nicholas James Stacy, and Marcus Alexander Stacy; two great-grandchildren, Kamryn and Austin Walker; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Mary Evelyn Sherman, Helen Best, and Carlos (Pete) Richey; her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Lloyd Stacy (married June 26, 1949); and baby grandson, Mitchell Joseph Stacy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Sixth and Washington Streets Church of Christ, with Roger Rush and Harry Ogletree officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Marietta, with Eastern Star Services at 7:30 p.m. Family will also greet friends for one hour prior to services on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie’s memory can be made to the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad Auxiliary, P.O Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.