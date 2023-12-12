Obituary: Weser, Ethel Lurana

Ethel Lurana Weser, 103, departed this life at Harmony of Morgantown, surrounded by her loving family, on December 8, 2023. She was born March 26, 1920, in Parkersburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Carel Alvedore Cox Sr. and Ethel Lurana Devaughn. She was preceded in death by siblings Georgia, Amy, Carel Jr. (Jack), Earl, and her husband of 30 years, Harold Lawrence Weser.

She is survived by her two sons and spouses, Robert and Barbara Weser of Parkersburg and Phillip and Dana Weser of Morgantown. She is also survived by grandchildren Phillip A. Weser, Gretchen Meyer, Adam Weser, Jesse Weser, and Austin Weser, as well as six great-grandchildren: Eva Meyer, Madeline Weser, Elsa Meyer, Emery Weser, Liv Weser, and Naomi Meyer. After WWII, on March 25, 1946, Lurana, as she preferred to be called, married Harold, who served in the Air Force. Harold was stationed in Phoenix, Arizona when the birth of Robert started her family. Shortly after, Harold was reassigned to Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Phillip was born. Subsequent transfers to Alaska and Texas occurred prior to Harold’s retirement in 1960 when the family moved back home to Parkersburg. Harold started a logging business, and Lurana, who was an accomplished seamstress, began making and altering clothing at home. She created the first mascot and cheerleader uniforms for Parkersburg South from pictures cut out of magazines.

Although Lurana was denied the formal education she craved by family circumstances, her intelligence and talents were obvious. However, she never complained or felt sorry for herself. Instead, she devoted her life to making sure that her children would have the opportunity for education no matter what personal sacrifice was necessary. She will be remembered as a selfless lady whose unrelenting determination and positive outlook on life were an inspiration to many.

After Harold’s death in 1976, Lurana faced bleak financial circumstances but worked incredibly hard to successfully create a stable life for herself until she retired the age of 92 lamenting the fact that she had “outlived most of my customers.”

She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching westerns, working on jigsaw puzzles, and playing bingo.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to their special friend and caregiver, Kristyn Campbell, and the staff at Harmony of Morgantown and Hospice for their care and compassion.

In typical Lurana fashion, there are no services planned, certainly no pomp and circumstance. A celebration of life will occur with details to be determined.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

