Over 100 students participate in Wood County Schools science fair

HUNDREDS PARTICIPATE IN WCS SCIENCE FAIR
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Wood County Schools held their annual county science fair. The science fair determines who will advance to the regional section of the science fair.

Hundreds of students from elementary to high school participated in todays event. The projects ranged from what Saturn’s rings were made of to a group that controlled a robotic arm through brain waves.

For a specific group of older students seeing the impact they have on younger students makes the science fair worth it.

“Last year we didn’t see many electrical engineering projects and such. This year there are more projects with circuitry so I feel like this project a lot of kids have stopped to look at it. We hope to motivate more kids to go into fields such as electrical and mechanical engineering,” said Smit Babariya.

The final official results of the science fair will be updated tomorrow morning when they are sent out.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"

Latest News

The basilicas celebration includes Aztec Dancers, a Mariachi Band, and authentic Mexican Food.
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption
Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service...
Students work together for eagle scout project
Marietta mayor joins Chamber of Commerce for Legislative Luncheon
Marrietta mayor joins Chamber of Commerce for Legislative Luncheon
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim
PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim