Over 100 students participate in Wood County Schools science fair

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Wood County Schools held their annual county science fair. The science fair determines who will advance to the regional section of the science fair.

Hundreds of students from elementary to high school participated in todays event. The projects ranged from what Saturn’s rings were made of to a group that controlled a robotic arm through brain waves.

For a specific group of older students seeing the impact they have on younger students makes the science fair worth it.

“Last year we didn’t see many electrical engineering projects and such. This year there are more projects with circuitry so I feel like this project a lot of kids have stopped to look at it. We hope to motivate more kids to go into fields such as electrical and mechanical engineering,” said Smit Babariya.

The final official results of the science fair will be updated tomorrow morning when they are sent out.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.