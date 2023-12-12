Parkersburg High graduate passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seth Bryan was a former player on the men’s basketball team at Parkersburg High School. He passed away over in Ukraine and his cause of death is unknown at this time.

Bryan was described by former assistant coach, Billy Cottrill as the person everybody wants on their team.

“The type of athlete everybody wants on their team. He does everything for everybody, he is the best teammate. If he is down which was very very rare, his teammates would know Seth would bring us up let us bring Seth up. He was always the guy that was bringing everybody up, always positive, just as a great role model to have on staff and on the team.” said Billy Cottrill, Former Assistant Coach.

Along with basketball, Bryan played on the baseball team as well. He has inspired Cottrill to look into starting a new award each year called the Biggest Heart Award.

“He was not only a great basketball player and a great kid to have on the team, he was also a very good baseball player as well. As far as accomplishments go, I would say if we gave out the biggest heart award then that would go to Seth Bryan and that is something I am looking into at the school to possibly do in the future because that kid honestly had the biggest heart of anybody I have ever met in my entire life.” said Cottrill.

Bryan was the loudest on the bench and full of positivity. The community misses him dearly and he will not be forgotten.

“He meant everything to the team. Like I said, he was the guy that if he wasn’t in the game you could hear him on the bench, it was like everybody else was gone and he was the only person over there. He was the loudest, most positive person to have and I miss him dearly. It is really a sad situation, but man he is with us. We can just tell he is still with us today and like I said, his voice will carry on.” said Cottrill.

Cottrill stated Seth Bryan would always get the job done and be serious when he had to and he never gave up.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.