Parkersburg Lady Big Reds defeat Ripley in home opener

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After a pair of games at Trinity Christian over the weekend, the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds were finally able to play in front of their home fans, and they put on a show as the ladies took down the Lady Vikings of Ripley 72-40 on Monday night.

Senior Trinity Balog scored a game-high 30 points for the Big Reds, and freshman Sophie Lott added 19 points in the winning effort. Sophia Nichols led the way for Ripley with 16 points.

The Lady Big Reds play again this week, on Wednesday they will hit the road to take on the Huntington Lady Highlanders.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.