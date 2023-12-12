Person of interest in chase still at large

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Police have stopped looking for the night for a man who led police on a chase.

It started in Wood County and crossed over into Washington County.

The Dodge Caravan he was driving was found abandoned on 4753 State Route 339 around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies released a picture of the person of interest caught on a person’s trail cam in the area.

Authorities have set up a perimeter near Lane Road in Vincent to contain him if he’s who the police are looking for.

Police say if you see someone who looks like him, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.