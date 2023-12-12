Person of interest in chase still at large

This is a picture of the person of interest.
This is a picture of the person of interest.(Phyllis Smith | Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Police have stopped looking for the night for a man who led police on a chase.

It started in Wood County and crossed over into Washington County.

The Dodge Caravan he was driving was found abandoned on 4753 State Route 339 around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies released a picture of the person of interest caught on a person’s trail cam in the area.

Authorities have set up a perimeter near Lane Road in Vincent to contain him if he’s who the police are looking for.

Police say if you see someone who looks like him, call 911.

