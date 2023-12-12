PHS principal seeks donations for family of homicide victim

PHS Principal Kenny DeMoss says hearing about two children who lost their father right before the holidays motivated him to take action.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At the beginning of December, Wood County resident Thomas Platt was killed alongside his friend Christy Roseberry in a double homicide.

Platt left behind two children, one of whom is a Parkersburg High School student.

PHS Principal Kenny DeMoss says hearing about two children who lost their father right before the holidays motivated him to take action.

DeMoss started an Amazon Christmas list where people in the community can buy gifts for the two children and made a Facebook video asking for donations.

“If it’s one item that get donated, or if it’s thousands, it doesn’t matter,” DeMoss says in the video. “It’s the thought. So get into the Christmas spirit. Let’s pay it forward.”

DeMoss said the response has been overwhelming. “I’m surprised by just the response in general, because not only is it just our local community, but it’s coming from all over the place,” he said.

DeMoss said they’ve received one hundred plus donations in just the last two days. In addition to the donations from the Amazon list, DeMoss said some people have made cash donations.

He said donations will be accepted until next Wednesday. “If anybody planned else on to give, you need to make sure you do that before the 20th so I can have everything intact, because that’s their last day of school and I want to bring them both over and present it to the family,” DeMoss said. “It’ll be a special thing.”

DeMoss said he hopes the donations from the community will help make the holidays a little brighter for a family that’s trying to recover from a tragedy.

The links to donate and DeMoss’ video can be found pinned to the PHS Facebook page.

