Sam Young from HMS is December’s Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner

Mr. Young is a special education teacher, football coach, and track and field coach at Hamilton Middle School
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The winner of December’s Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is Sam Young from Hamilton Middle School.

“It’s really nice to be recognized by the kids and everyone who nominated me, so I really appreciate that,” said Mr. Young.

Mr. Young says he was surprised to be named the winner.

During the presentation, the students were enthusiastic about their love and support for Mr. Young. This is something that means a lot to him.

“We spend a lot of time together because I coach so much so it just felt really good that they were so excited for me”

The thing that helps keep Mr. Young going every day is remember that this is all about the students.

“I think if you come in here and enjoy your job and just care about them, then that’s really the most important thing. Everything else doesn’t really matter. I mean, you’re here for them. So, advocate for them and do everything you can for them to be better in the classroom, or sports, or wherever in life.”

If you’d like to nominate your favorite teacher, click here to fill out a nomination form!

