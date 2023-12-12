Students work together for eagle scout project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Troop 207 scout Jack Tindall put some finishing touches on a limestone sign suspended between two six-foot brick columns identifying the Marietta area community center.

An Eagle scout service project aims to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.

Tindall said it is a weight off his shoulders to see his project reach its completion.

“Being an Eagle scout will help me in my future but more than anything I believe it is an honor to be an Eagle scout because, so few get that honor. That is just something I know will be proud of the rest of my life and something that can help me out if I ever need it.”

Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service project.

