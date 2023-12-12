Students work together for eagle scout project

An eagle scout project is spotlighting the Marietta area community center on Armory Square.
Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service...
Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service project.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Troop 207 scout Jack Tindall put some finishing touches on a limestone sign suspended between two six-foot brick columns identifying the Marietta area community center.

An Eagle scout service project aims to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.

Tindall said it is a weight off his shoulders to see his project reach its completion.

“Being an Eagle scout will help me in my future but more than anything I believe it is an honor to be an Eagle scout because, so few get that honor. That is just something I know will be proud of the rest of my life and something that can help me out if I ever need it.”

Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service project.

