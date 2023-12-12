Students work together for eagle scout project
An eagle scout project is spotlighting the Marietta area community center on Armory Square.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Troop 207 scout Jack Tindall put some finishing touches on a limestone sign suspended between two six-foot brick columns identifying the Marietta area community center.
An Eagle scout service project aims to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.
Tindall said it is a weight off his shoulders to see his project reach its completion.
“Being an Eagle scout will help me in my future but more than anything I believe it is an honor to be an Eagle scout because, so few get that honor. That is just something I know will be proud of the rest of my life and something that can help me out if I ever need it.”
Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service project.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.