USPS spreads Christmas joy through ‘Operation Santa’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 111th year the USPS is doing their annual ‘Operation Santa’. What started as just one mailroom in 1912 for a postman to open letters from Santa grew into where the program stands now with the public and anonymous donors getting involved as well.

Where it stands now hundreds maybe even thousands of children every year get Christmas gifts that they possibly would not have had if they didn’t write that letter to Santa.

Working with ‘Operation Santa’ you hear a lot about the gifts given and the stories shared and for some that is what the holiday season is all about.

“That’s the strength of the program. That’s what makes the program so special Operation Santa really lives on the generosity of anonymous donors. These are people that want to help out and what you find is they make a huge remarkable impact to families all over the country, people that might not have a Christmas or a gift under the tree,” said USPS Spokesperson, Sean Hargadon.

The deadline to give gifts to a kid in need is December 18 and you can find the link to do that by clicking here.

