Warren’s IGA hosting charity concert for area food pantries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Food pantries all over the area are seeing an increased need and decreased donations.

This holiday season, a local grocery store will be hosting a holiday concert that benefits food pantries!

Mike Morrison, the store manager at Warren’s IGA, all of the proceeds go to benefit Washington County food pantries.

When asked how this event was created, Morrison said it was he was inspired after hearing the need from the food pantries.

“Back in October our store delivered product from our annual caseload sale to many of our local food pantries and many of them expressed concern about how they could wind up short on food this year. At the same time we had attended a Skip Ewing Christmas Concert last year in Beckley, WV and were so impressed by his show that when the opportunity came to bring him to Marietta, we thought it would be a perfect way to tie the two in together and give folks the opportunity to come see a great show while supporting such a worthy cause at the same time.”

Skip Ewing is an award winning singer/songwriter that has worked with other big names in the country music industry including Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Kenny Chesney. Ewing also and won CMA Songwriter of the Year Award.

The concert is Saturday night, December 16th at 7 p.m. at the Elizabeth Sugden Broughton Event Center on State Route 821 in Marietta

Tickets are all general admission $25 and available at Warrens IGA, or by calling the store at (740) 373-1518.

Morrison said that if any tickets are left, they will be available at the door the night of the show as well.

