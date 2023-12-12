Warren’s IGA hosting charity concert for area food pantries

Skip Ewing, CMA award winning songwriter, will be performing
All proceeds go to food pantries across Washington County!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Food pantries all over the area are seeing an increased need and decreased donations.

This holiday season, a local grocery store will be hosting a holiday concert that benefits food pantries!

Mike Morrison, the store manager at Warren’s IGA, all of the proceeds go to benefit Washington County food pantries.

When asked how this event was created, Morrison said it was he was inspired after hearing the need from the food pantries.

“Back in October our store delivered product from our annual caseload sale to many of our local food pantries and many of them expressed concern about how they could wind up short on food this year. At the same time we had attended a Skip Ewing Christmas Concert last year in Beckley, WV and were so impressed by his show that when the opportunity came to bring him to Marietta, we thought it would be a perfect way to tie the two in together and give folks the opportunity to come see a great show while supporting such a worthy cause at the same time.”

Skip Ewing is an award winning singer/songwriter that has worked with other big names in the country music industry including Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Kenny Chesney. Ewing also and won CMA Songwriter of the Year Award.

The concert is Saturday night, December 16th at 7 p.m. at the Elizabeth Sugden Broughton Event Center on State Route 821 in Marietta

Tickets are all general admission $25 and available at Warrens IGA, or by calling the store at (740) 373-1518.

Morrison said that if any tickets are left, they will be available at the door the night of the show as well.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree

Latest News

Discovery World on Market had a strong 2023, according to its executive director.
Discovery World on Market gives year-end update to Wood County Commission
Today's submission comes from Tony Marley of Parkersburg!
Deck the MOV for December 12th, 2023
All proceeds go to food pantries across Washington County!
Local Grocery Store to Hold Concert Benefit
A local nonprofit organization hopes to nail down the location for a potential homeless shelter.
Local non-profit hopes to set up overnight homeless shelter in Washington County