Washington County receiving Ohio DNR funds for wetlands project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County is receiving just over $400,000 in grant funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for a wetlands restoration project.

Dr. Bob Chase, one of the people behind the project, explained how that money will be spent: “We’ll put in two treatment wetlands on the County Home property.”

Chase said the project has been in the works for a few years, with earlier grants being used to fund research.

One problem the project aims to solve is flooding from a stream that runs from the Washington County Home. The stream flows along Pike Street into Duck Creek, which then flows into the Ohio River.

Thanks to a buildup of sediment, Chase says that heavy rain causes the stream to flood in the golf course of the Marietta Country Club, where Chase is on the Flood Committee. But the flooding issue extends beyond the golf course.

“There are trailers all along this little stream that runs up the valley,” Chase said. “And, when we get heavy rains, some of those trailers have had water up to their doorsteps and in on the floor. The stream has been -- it overflows, and in some instances it’s strong enough to move vehicles off their parking lots.”

Chase said flooding isn’t the only issue. He said the stream carries sediment and chemical pesticides from the farmland at the Washington County Home

“All those things end up going into Duck Creek, which ends up going into the Ohio River, which is something we want to eliminate,” Chase said. “It’s not good for the river system to have all the sediments flowing in.”

Chase said the buildup of sediments in the river could eventually exacerbate flooding or impact barge traffic. He said the treatment wetland will help resolve these issues.

Chase said the funding for the project should be available in January, with the project going out to bid shortly thereafter. It’s one of 12 wetland projects recently funded in 11 counties statewide.

