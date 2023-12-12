Williamstown boys open season with win over Ravenswood

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets Boys Basketball team had a whole offseason to think about their undefeated season being snatched away from them in the 2023 tournament, and they opened up the 2023-24 campaign with a 72-53 win over LKC rival Ravenswood.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Williamstown, as Jayden Bryant led the way with 17 points. Carson Hill added 12 points in the victory. Ravenswood was led by Noah Dawson with 12 points.

The Jackets open the season 1-0, and will stay home for their next game on Wednesday when they welcome in Tyler Consolidated.

