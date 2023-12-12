Williamstown boys open season with win over Ravenswood

Carson Hill knocks in a crazy shot as Williamstown knocks off Ravenswood
Carson Hill knocks in a crazy shot as Williamstown knocks off Ravenswood(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets Boys Basketball team had a whole offseason to think about their undefeated season being snatched away from them in the 2023 tournament, and they opened up the 2023-24 campaign with a 72-53 win over LKC rival Ravenswood.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Williamstown, as Jayden Bryant led the way with 17 points. Carson Hill added 12 points in the victory. Ravenswood was led by Noah Dawson with 12 points.

The Jackets open the season 1-0, and will stay home for their next game on Wednesday when they welcome in Tyler Consolidated.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Wayne Jeffers Obit
Obituary: Jeffers, Patrick Wayne
Linda Ann Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Linda Ann
Ohio Senate passes bill changing laws for legal marijuana
Ohio Senate passes bill to change law for legal marijuana
Marguerite Dolores Chipps Obit
Obituary: Chipps, Marguerite Dolores
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"

Latest News

Trinity Balog (3) scores 30 points in Parkersburg's win over Ripley
Parkersburg Lady Big Reds defeat Ripley in home opener
Marietta College catches fire en route to victory over Wilmington.
Marietta College catches fire en route to victory over Wilmington
Warren dominates Gallia Academy to 68-35 win.
Warren dominates Gallia Academy to 68-35 win
Parkersburg Catholic defeats Petersburg 51-35.
Parkersburg Catholic defeats Petersburg 51-35