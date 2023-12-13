Academic Achiever of the Week: Rachel McClung

WTAP’s Academic Achiever of the Week is Rachel McClung of Parkersburg Catholic high school.
McClung credited her parents for helping her stay on track for her academic career.
McClung credited her parents for helping her stay on track for her academic career.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

PCHS senior Rachel McClung boasts a 3.9 grade point average. She shared her favorite subject in school.

“The number one thing would definitely be theater. I love theater, I’ve done it most of my life. I actually just got done with a play at the Mid-Ohio Valley players and I am in a play now here at this school called the masked musketeer. It’s a really fun play and I got the part I wanted.”

McClung said she has a plan in mind after high school.

“I’ve looked at a few colleges, I’m probably going to go to West Liberty to become an elementary school teacher. I like teaching and I like working with kids so it’s a good job for me.”

McClung has been a student at Parkersburg Catholic for the entirety of grade school. She said it is starting to set in this will be her final year.

“Of course, I’ll miss my friends and the teachers are really good. There are a few things that kind of like hit me. There are certain things that I would push off until later, well I am losing the chance to do those things. I try to take things as they are and not look to far ahead or too far behind.”

McClung credited her parents for helping her stay on track for her academic career.

