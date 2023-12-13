AMVETS Post 1788 help families during the holidays

AMVETS help families
AMVETS help families(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The AMVETS Post 1788 in Marietta gathered sponsors and collected donations for 12 families in need this Christmas.

There were 4 sponsors for this event including the AMVETS Post 1788 in Marietta. Those sponsors include Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3665 in Beverly, Ohio; Russell Chadwick Post 389 American Legion Beverly, Ohio; VFW Ronnie W Davis Post 5108 Marietta Elks #477 Marietta, Ohio; and the AMVETS Post 1788 in Marietta, Ohio.

All of the sponsors donated cash amounts and the Elks Lodge allowed them to use the building including a monetary donation.

Each table holds items to help a family in need including food, Christmas presents, and essentials.

This is their second year hosting this event helping 12 Veteran families in need during the holiday season.

Last year they helped two families and hope to increase the number they help each year.

“The reason we do this is the AMVETS and all the Veterans organizations, we are here to help veterans. So, if Veterans get a little down on needs and stuff then we are here to lift them back up and we have got some Veteran families that have some needs to help them with Christmas so we kind of all pulled together to pull this off to help our Veterans that need it for their families. We do not just stop at Christmas, we do it year ‘round any veterans that need any help reach out to your local Veterans organizations and we are willing to help anytime.” said Brad Webb, First Vice Commander.

If you or a loved one needs assistant and are a Veteran, you can contact them on their website at https://www.ohamvets.org/post-1788.

