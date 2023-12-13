Demolition underway for Harmar project

Demolition in Harmar
Demolition in Harmar(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A block in Harmar is starting to look different as crews continue to make steps on a big project.

Buildings on the block between Putnam Avenue, Franklin Street, Lancaster Street, and Gilman Avenue are being torn down in preparation for ParMar Headquarters and several other businesses.

Mayor Josh Schlicher shares how the project will benefit the community.

“It means a lot when you have a developer from outside bring private dollars into Marietta, and it will probably be an $18 million project when it is complete. Possibly anywhere from 75 to 100 new or retaining jobs; it is a definite benefit for the whole city, not just the Harmar Village,” said Mayor Schlicher.

He adds that the buildings will have stone and brick on them to better fit in with the characteristics of Harmar.

