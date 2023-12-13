Local humane society is looking for stocking stuffer donations for its dogs

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Pleasants County is collecting donations to fill Christmas stockings for their dogs.

The humane society made a list of dogs and things they would like. For instance, Elli loves squeaky toys, chew toys, and treats. Arlo is a senior dog who likes soft treats and gets cold easily so a fluffy blanket would be good for him.

Staff wrote on Facebook that, to participate, you’ll pick a dog of your choice.

The shelter currently has a wait list so they’re hoping for some extra stockings.

You can reach the dog shelter at 304-684-2273.

Below is a list of dogs and their Christmas wish lists.

Elli (one year old) squeaky toys chew toys treats

Kiara (five years old) rope toys pupperoni Nudges soft chewy milk bones

Arlo (senior dog) soft treats fluffy blanket

Bindi (seven months old) any toy Nudges Busy Bones pig ears

Missy (two years old) low stuffing toys squeaky toys treats Busy Bones

Toulouse (a cat who’s been with the shelter for ten years) Fancy Feast wet food temptation treats catnip

Junior (one year old) treats toys Busy Bones pig ears

Tango (one and a half) squeaky toys no stuffing/low stuffing toys treats pig ears Busy Bones

Roxi (two and a half years old) Nudges pupperoni fluffy blanket

Dixie (seven years old) Pupperoni Beggin Strips gravy milk bones Nudges

AJ (nine months old) Busy Bones pig ears Nudges treats gravy milk bones

Wren (four years old) stuffy toys pig ears Nudges soft chewy milk bones

Tye (one year old) tough chew toys squeaky toys treats

Maysi (one and a half years old) stuffy toys treats new collar

Reagan stuffy toys treats new collar

Hank (three years old) stuffy toys Nudges pupperoni Busy Bones pig ears

Zara (three years old) Nudges pupperoni

Pippi (resident dog) pig ears Nudges pupperoni stuffy toys Busy Bones



