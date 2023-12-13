Local humane society is looking for stocking stuffer donations for its dogs
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Pleasants County is collecting donations to fill Christmas stockings for their dogs.
The humane society made a list of dogs and things they would like. For instance, Elli loves squeaky toys, chew toys, and treats. Arlo is a senior dog who likes soft treats and gets cold easily so a fluffy blanket would be good for him.
Staff wrote on Facebook that, to participate, you’ll pick a dog of your choice.
The shelter currently has a wait list so they’re hoping for some extra stockings.
You can reach the dog shelter at 304-684-2273.
Below is a list of dogs and their Christmas wish lists.
- Elli (one year old)
- squeaky toys
- chew toys
- treats
- Kiara (five years old)
- rope toys
- pupperoni
- Nudges
- soft chewy milk bones
- Arlo (senior dog)
- soft treats
- fluffy blanket
- Bindi (seven months old)
- any toy
- Nudges
- Busy Bones
- pig ears
- Missy (two years old)
- low stuffing toys
- squeaky toys
- treats
- Busy Bones
- Toulouse (a cat who’s been with the shelter for ten years)
- Fancy Feast wet food
- temptation treats
- catnip
- Junior (one year old)
- treats
- toys
- Busy Bones
- pig ears
- Tango (one and a half)
- squeaky toys
- no stuffing/low stuffing toys
- treats
- pig ears
- Busy Bones
- Roxi (two and a half years old)
- Nudges
- pupperoni
- fluffy blanket
- Dixie (seven years old)
- Pupperoni
- Beggin Strips
- gravy milk bones
- Nudges
- AJ (nine months old)
- Busy Bones
- pig ears
- Nudges treats
- gravy milk bones
- Wren (four years old)
- stuffy toys
- pig ears
- Nudges
- soft chewy milk bones
- Tye (one year old)
- tough chew toys
- squeaky toys
- treats
- Maysi (one and a half years old)
- stuffy toys
- treats
- new collar
- Reagan
- stuffy toys
- treats
- new collar
- Hank (three years old)
- stuffy toys
- Nudges
- pupperoni
- Busy Bones
- pig ears
- Zara (three years old)
- Nudges
- pupperoni
- Pippi (resident dog)
- pig ears
- Nudges
- pupperoni
- stuffy toys
- Busy Bones
