Local humane society is looking for stocking stuffer donations for its dogs

The shelter currently has a wait list so they’re hoping for some extra stockings.
The shelter currently has a wait list so they’re hoping for some extra stockings.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Pleasants County is collecting donations to fill Christmas stockings for their dogs.

The humane society made a list of dogs and things they would like. For instance, Elli loves squeaky toys, chew toys, and treats. Arlo is a senior dog who likes soft treats and gets cold easily so a fluffy blanket would be good for him.

Staff wrote on Facebook that, to participate, you’ll pick a dog of your choice.

The shelter currently has a wait list so they’re hoping for some extra stockings.

You can reach the dog shelter at 304-684-2273.

Below is a list of dogs and their Christmas wish lists.

  • Elli (one year old)
    • squeaky toys
    • chew toys
    • treats
  • Kiara (five years old)
    • rope toys
    • pupperoni
    • Nudges
    • soft chewy milk bones
  • Arlo (senior dog)
    • soft treats
    • fluffy blanket
  • Bindi (seven months old)
    • any toy
    • Nudges
    • Busy Bones
    • pig ears
  • Missy (two years old)
    • low stuffing toys
    • squeaky toys
    • treats
    • Busy Bones
  • Toulouse (a cat who’s been with the shelter for ten years)
    • Fancy Feast wet food
    • temptation treats
    • catnip
  • Junior (one year old)
    • treats
    • toys
    • Busy Bones
    • pig ears
  • Tango (one and a half)
    • squeaky toys
    • no stuffing/low stuffing toys
    • treats
    • pig ears
    • Busy Bones
  • Roxi (two and a half years old)
    • Nudges
    • pupperoni
    • fluffy blanket
  • Dixie (seven years old)
    • Pupperoni
    • Beggin Strips
    • gravy milk bones
    • Nudges
  • AJ (nine months old)
    • Busy Bones
    • pig ears
    • Nudges treats
    • gravy milk bones
  • Wren (four years old)
    • stuffy toys
    • pig ears
    • Nudges
    • soft chewy milk bones
  • Tye (one year old)
    • tough chew toys
    • squeaky toys
    • treats
  • Maysi (one and a half years old)
    • stuffy toys
    • treats
    • new collar
  • Reagan
    • stuffy toys
    • treats
    • new collar
  • Hank (three years old)
    • stuffy toys
    • Nudges
    • pupperoni
    • Busy Bones
    • pig ears
  • Zara (three years old)
    • Nudges
    • pupperoni
  • Pippi (resident dog)
    • pig ears
    • Nudges
    • pupperoni
    • stuffy toys
    • Busy Bones

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"

Latest News

Sensory sensitive shopping offers a lower stress experience.
Wood County Society hosts sensory-sensitive shopping experience
Authorities responded to a hit-and-run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway at 2:30 p.m....
Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital
AMVETS help families
AMVETS Post 1788 help families during the holidays
The basilicas celebration includes Aztec Dancers, a Mariachi Band, and authentic Mexican Food.
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption