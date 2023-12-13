Obituary: Haymaker-Ervin, Bobbi “Punkin”

Bobbi “Punkin” Haymaker-Ervin, 69, of Winchester, KY, passed away on December 9, 2023. Born on August 9, 1954, in Indianapolis, IN. Bobbi was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister.

Known to her loved ones as “Punkin,” Bobbi had a vibrant personality and an infectious laugh that was often brought out by her children and grandchildren. She had a deep love for children and dedicated much of her life to working with them. Whether she was coaching, teaching, or caring for those in need, Bobbi found joy in making a positive impact on young lives. Her family meant everything to her, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Bobbi had a strong faith and could always be found with a Bible and journal in her hand. She was a devout believer in the Lord and drew strength from her spiritual connection.

Bobbi is survived by her sons, Vince (Bobbie) and Travis (Sarah), and her grandchildren, Trayvin, Tristen, and Lily. She is also survived by her brothers, Jeff (Riva) and Tom (Kathy), as well as her nieces and nephews, Jackson, Kylie (Scott), Allison, and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Nell Haymaker, and her brother, Keith “Mopsy”.

On her educational journey, Bobbi attended Wahama High School and further pursued higher education at West Virginia State. She was a dedicated learner who valued the importance of education.

Throughout her career, Bobbi held various roles. She worked as a teacher and realtor and devoted her time to caring for special needs adults at Stewart Home School. Her commitment to making a difference in the lives of others was evident in every aspect of her work.

The funeral arrangements are being handled by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., located in Arnoldsburg, WV. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the funeral home to pay their respects and share memories of Bobbi on Thursday, December 14th, from 1-3 pm. Graveside service immediately following in the Haymaker Cemetery.

Celebration of Bobbi Haymaker-Ervin’s life will be held Saturday, December 16th, at First Baptist Church, Russell, with a short service followed by food and fellowship from 12-2 pm.

Bobbi “Punkin” Haymaker-Ervin will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, laughter, and dedication to others will forever be cherished. May she rest in eternal peace. Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,FrqW3cfL0PLc3eAreXEd9axzvxkTkEi7GAgbxAXHMSitJTuzW6iW4PhiYERiBsuk1v9M-8DKuskvHBuJddSBJuQaXhFKCdBzZJK3oG1G4hs,&typo=1

