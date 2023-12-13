Obituary: Price, Bettie Irene

Bettie Irene Price, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on December 10, 2023, at Harmar Place with family at her side. She was 94 years old.

Bettie was born on February 25, 1929, to the late Orval Edwards and Lillie (Lott Flesher Edwards) Welch and raised on Henderson Run in Wirt County, WV. Her Christian beliefs were the cornerstone of her life and her 76-year-long marriage to Howard Joseph Price left a forever lasting impression on their family of what love and respect should be.

After graduating high school at age 16, Bettie started work at the Parkersburg Silk Mill in Vienna, where she met the love of her life, Howard, who passed away in May 2023. They were married June 1, 1946 by the Reverend H.L. Short and began their life together in Vienna. They later built a home in Mineral Wells and then returned to Vienna for several years before settling in Mineral Wells in 2008. Bettie was a lifelong member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Wirt County until the church closed in 2018 and later attended Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Bettie had an immense love for all children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she was ready to play with them at any time. Bettie and Howard enjoyed camping for many years in the mountain areas of West Virginia, especially Smoke Hole and Stuarts Park. She also found pleasure in sewing, puzzles, and tending to her home with care.

Bettie Irene Price is survived by her son Donald R. Price (Brinda) of Washington, WV, daughter Lois M. Davis (Randy) of Mineral Wells, WV, beloved grandchildren, April Price of Norfolk, VA, Chris Davis (Kim) of Belpre, OH, Eric Davis (Julie) of Coal Grove, OH, Michael Price of Washington, WV, Amanda Davis (Eleni Zulia) of Athens, OH, Natalie Price of Beckley, WV, thirteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, as the last remaining sibling of a large family, she was preceded in death by her seven siblings: Charles Flesher, Frank Edwards, Albert Edwards, Dorothy (Edwards) Grove, Jim Edwards, Lloyd Edwards, and Henry Edwards.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Amedisys Hospice, Harmar Place, and Camden Clark for their care and compassion in her last days. Also, the loving staff at Cedar Grove Assisted Living during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to God’s Bounty ℅ Washington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Washington, WV 26181, or The Ronald McDonald House Charities, 910 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV 25302. These contributions will honor Bettie’s spirit of generosity and her love of children.

Services will be on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Reverend David Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be on December 17, 2023, at the funeral home from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Online condolences may be made to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

