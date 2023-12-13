Obituary: Robinson, Irene Faye

Irene Faye Robinson Obit
Irene Faye Robinson Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Irene Faye Robinson passed away on December 9, 2023, in Marietta, Ohio, at the age of 99.

She was born on November 15, 1924, in Vienna, West Virginia, and was the first of three daughters born to Vernie and Ruth Brookover.

Irene was the oldest living member of her Williamstown High School class of 1942. Irene was a graduate of Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, WV, and also obtained a residential real estate license in later years. She assembled handles on the shovels used during World War II to support the war effort in the Parkersburg WW Shovel Plant. She was the manager of the old Crystal Dairy in downtown Marietta, where she first met and later married her husband of 34 years, Richard P. Robinson, on September 14, 1946. Irene was a lifetime homemaker and tailor/ seamstress extraordinaire. She was a 4-H leader and a Washington County Extension Office representative to Washington, D.C. Additionally, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and Marietta High School Band Booster during the 1970′s.

Irene was the oldest living member of the Williamstown American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and was responsible for obtaining their original charter. She was an extensive collector and lifetime member of the Fenton Art Glass Club. Irene was a lifelong member of the Burnt Hill Community Church.

Irene is survived by her children Robert (Debbie) Robinson of Hamilton, OH, and Kathie Griffin of Marietta; daughter-in-law Barbara Arnold Robinson; grandchildren Clay Robinson, Caleb (Emily) Robinson, Angel (Joel) Williamson, Nikki (Buddy) Butler, Cassie Bartlett (Chad Hockenberry), Markus Griffin, Jenny Mason and Trevor Robinson; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Ann (Allen) Campbell.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul Robinson, son Richard P. Robinson II, and her sister, Evelyn L. Farley.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750, and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Branch officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Authorities responded to a hit-and-run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway at 2:30 p.m....
Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott

Latest News

Bettie Irene Price Obit
Obituary: Price, Bettie Irene
Bobbi “Punkin” Haymaker-Ervin Obit
Obituary: Haymaker-Ervin, Bobbi “Punkin”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Baker, Roberta J.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Badalamente, Joseph “Pat”