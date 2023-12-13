Obituary: Robinson, Irene Faye

Irene Faye Robinson passed away on December 9, 2023, in Marietta, Ohio, at the age of 99.

She was born on November 15, 1924, in Vienna, West Virginia, and was the first of three daughters born to Vernie and Ruth Brookover.

Irene was the oldest living member of her Williamstown High School class of 1942. Irene was a graduate of Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, WV, and also obtained a residential real estate license in later years. She assembled handles on the shovels used during World War II to support the war effort in the Parkersburg WW Shovel Plant. She was the manager of the old Crystal Dairy in downtown Marietta, where she first met and later married her husband of 34 years, Richard P. Robinson, on September 14, 1946. Irene was a lifetime homemaker and tailor/ seamstress extraordinaire. She was a 4-H leader and a Washington County Extension Office representative to Washington, D.C. Additionally, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, and Marietta High School Band Booster during the 1970′s.

Irene was the oldest living member of the Williamstown American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and was responsible for obtaining their original charter. She was an extensive collector and lifetime member of the Fenton Art Glass Club. Irene was a lifelong member of the Burnt Hill Community Church.

Irene is survived by her children Robert (Debbie) Robinson of Hamilton, OH, and Kathie Griffin of Marietta; daughter-in-law Barbara Arnold Robinson; grandchildren Clay Robinson, Caleb (Emily) Robinson, Angel (Joel) Williamson, Nikki (Buddy) Butler, Cassie Bartlett (Chad Hockenberry), Markus Griffin, Jenny Mason and Trevor Robinson; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Mary Ann (Allen) Campbell.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul Robinson, son Richard P. Robinson II, and her sister, Evelyn L. Farley.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750, and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Branch officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com.

