Obituary: Smith, Madonna Ann

Madonna Ann Smith, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, OH.

Madonna was born May 7, 1940, in Sistersville, WV, a daughter of the late Otis and Zelma (Summers) Grove. She was a proud graduate of St. Marys High School with the class of 1958, where she was a member of the marching band. Madonna spent her life as a loving and caring homemaker for her family. In addition to being a homemaker, Madonna worked for a short time at DuPont Washington Works as a secretary. She was a member of the Church of Christ, and she greatly enjoyed cooking and sewing.

She is survived by her loving children, Lisa Wagner (Brian) of Carroll, OH, and Rick McPeek (Tonya) of Belleville, WV; her grandchildren, Nicole Kocheran (Jason), Josh Wagner, B.K. Wagner (Angie), Ben McPeek (Seneca), Brad McPeek, and Peyton McPeek; great-grandchildren Mason and Layla and her brother, Jim Grove (Blye) of Arvilla, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Howard Keith McPeek; 2nd husband, Oliver Smith; and brother, Gary Grove.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside service will take place in the Fairview Cemetery in Bearsville, WV, with Evang. Marvin Greene officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH, 43214.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

