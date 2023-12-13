Obituary: Sole, Virginia Ruth

Virginia “Ruth” Sole, 89, of Saint Marys, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at WVU-Medicine. She was born November 8, 1934, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Harold and Hazel (Haught) Fell.

Ruth was a country girl raised on Middle Island Creek at Sugar Valley, Pleasants County, WV. She attended a one-room grade school and incorporated two grades in one year, making her start high school at the early age of not quite thirteen years old. Her biggest achievement, besides graduating at 16 years of age, was playing violin in the West Virginia All-State High School Orchestra. It was at St. Marys High School where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Dale Sole. They were married August 27, 1952 and had many happy years together until he passed away in 2019.

To this union was born three sons Michael Sole of Kansas City, Kansas, Jeffery Sole (Carol) of Stanford, KY, and Patrick Sole (Vickie) of Parkersburg, WV; five grandchildren, Christy Sole, Dustin Sole, Cody Sole, Aaron Sole, and Tyler Sole (Amy); and three great-grandchildren Connor Sole, Hunter Sole, and Milo Sole. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Holmes and Emma “Judy” Mixer.

She was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served on several different committees as long as her health permitted. She was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church for thirty-four years, where she served as a Deaconess in the choir, Bethelettes Trio, and the “Bethel Messengers Quartet.” She enjoyed cooking meals one night a week for her local family for several years. She also enjoyed having friends in her home and going to theirs often for games and fellowship.

Services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at South Parkersburg Baptist Church with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday 5-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to thank all the staff at The Heritage for their love and care over the last few years and her nieces and nephews who helped in her care.

