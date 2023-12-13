Student Athlete of the Week: Kiera Martin

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kiera Martin is a senior basketball player for the St. Marys Lady Devils. She knows that being a student athlete is about having success not just in sports, but also in the classroom.

“A student athlete is somebody who has a good balance of work and school,” said Martin. “They still can perform in their sports, but also don’t slack at school and get all their work done. It takes planning ahead and knowing when you need to get your work done first. Then basketball comes second because student does come before athlete.”

At times being a student athlete can be difficult for Kiera as she is currently taking college classes. However, she has worked hard to find that balance between classwork and basketball.

“I take college classes through WVUP so those are a lot of work sometimes and I have to focus during school and get my work done,” Martin said. “But I also like to watch film for the game ahead, get ready, and prepare for the game. So I know when it’s school time and then when it’s basketball time.”

Kiera has been a key component for St. Marys who is off to a 4-0 start to the season after picking up two wins in the Vision Homes Invitational. She and her teammates have worked well together both on the court and in school.

“I think my teammates help me a lot to push me to do my best and we’re really good at encouraging the younger kids and everybody around us,” says Martin. “So we all work together to make it work.”

Kiera hopes to go to Ohio University and she wants to study psychology.

