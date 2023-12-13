Student Athlete of the Week: Kiera Martin

This week's Student Athlete of the Week is Kiera Martin.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kiera Martin is a senior basketball player for the St. Marys Lady Devils. She knows that being a student athlete is about having success not just in sports, but also in the classroom.

“A student athlete is somebody who has a good balance of work and school,” said Martin. “They still can perform in their sports, but also don’t slack at school and get all their work done. It takes planning ahead and knowing when you need to get your work done first. Then basketball comes second because student does come before athlete.”

At times being a student athlete can be difficult for Kiera as she is currently taking college classes. However, she has worked hard to find that balance between classwork and basketball.

“I take college classes through WVUP so those are a lot of work sometimes and I have to focus during school and get my work done,” Martin said. “But I also like to watch film for the game ahead, get ready, and prepare for the game. So I know when it’s school time and then when it’s basketball time.”

Kiera has been a key component for St. Marys who is off to a 4-0 start to the season after picking up two wins in the Vision Homes Invitational. She and her teammates have worked well together both on the court and in school.

“I think my teammates help me a lot to push me to do my best and we’re really good at encouraging the younger kids and everybody around us,” says Martin. “So we all work together to make it work.”

Kiera hopes to go to Ohio University and she wants to study psychology.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Authorities responded to a hit-and-run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway at 2:30 p.m....
Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott

Latest News

This week's Student Athlete of the Week is Kiera Martin.
Student Athlete of the Week: Kiera Martin
Williamstown defeats St. Marys in overtime thriller.
Williamstown defeats St. Marys in overtime thriller
Carson Hill knocks in a crazy shot as Williamstown knocks off Ravenswood
Williamstown boys open season with win over Ravenswood
Trinity Balog (3) scores 30 points in Parkersburg's win over Ripley
Parkersburg Lady Big Reds defeat Ripley in home opener