Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital

Hit and Run on Rosemar Road sent one person to the hospital
By Andrew Noll and Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a hit and run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the dark SUV crossed lanes and hit a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

This caused the Jeep to flip over on its top. The driver of the SUV took off.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Camden Clark Medical Center with minor injuries according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

Responding departments were the Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and Saint Joseph Ambulance Services.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of the person of interest.
Person of interest in chase still at large
Former PHS player passed
Parkersburg High graduate passes away
A local glass blower's ornament made it onto the national Christmas tree.
Local glass blower is selected to make ornament for national Christmas tree
Lucas Scott McVicar Obit
Obituary McVicar, Lucas Scott
Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threat made to Ohio schools found "not credible"

Latest News

AMVETS help families
AMVETS Post 1788 help families during the holidays
The basilicas celebration includes Aztec Dancers, a Mariachi Band, and authentic Mexican Food.
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption
Wood County School science fair
Over 100 students participate in Wood County Schools science fair
Students from Washington County Career Centers masonry class assisted Tindall for the service...
Students work together for eagle scout project