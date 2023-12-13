Two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sends one person to the hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two vehicle crash in Parkersburg sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a hit and run on Rosemar Rd. near College Parkway shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the dark SUV crossed lanes and hit a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

This caused the Jeep to flip over on its top. The driver of the SUV took off.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Camden Clark Medical Center with minor injuries according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

Responding departments were the Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and Saint Joseph Ambulance Services.

